Raise both science and arts teachers’ salaries

News that Cabinet has agreed to increase salaries of all civil servants, is great. Although coming late, the move is welcome. Not only does this save government the persistent headaches it has suffered, but now spreads a little smile on the faces of our public servants.

But this move still fails to value arts teachers and the critical role of the arts in our society.

While secondary science teachers will have their salaries increased, there is no increased pay for arts teachers. And this injustice of rewarding sciences teachers above arts teachers has been drilled by government since the 1990s.

But our political leaders should be schooled that the arts are as significant as the sciences, and that both have priceless value or utility to society. Our leaders should borrow a leaf from USA, the world’s leader in scientific, technological, and industrial achievements.

Our leaders need to remember the words of caution by 35th president of USA, John Fitzgerald Kennedy, who once warned thus: “And the nation which disdains the mission of art invites the fate of [celebrated US poet] Robert Frost’s hired man, the fate of having “nothing to look backward to with pride, and nothing to look forward to with hope.”

Again, our leaders should listen to Kennedy’s Moon Speech at Rice Stadium on September 12, 1962 that no technology has conscience of its own, and its relevance as a force for good or ill depends on man and valued judgement.

This is why the US, which is the global leader in science, in 1963, under president Lyndon Johnson, signed the National Foundation on the Arts and the Humanities Act, creating the National Endowment for the Arts.

This was to fulfil the country’s deep dedication to the arts and celebrating the role of the arts in society and government. This was also an affirmation of Kennedy’s belief that the arts and artists are the bearers of quintessential human spirit and basic human truth and are the touchstones of our judgment.

Indeed, America and its leaders have long known that art nourishes the roots of culture and national spirit.

And our own cultural icons as George William Kakoma, Okot p’Bitek, Philly Bongoley Lutaya, and even President Museveni and his rendition of the Bayankole’s Mpekoni, have spurred our country to explore the spirit and values of patriotism, culture and morality, and mobilisation. This is precisely why the arts and the arts teacher should never be downgraded.