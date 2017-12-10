Kampala needs trees, not a concrete jungle

Uganda’s location in the tropical zone gives the country perhaps one of the finest climates in the world. The capital, Kampala’s weather, is not only shaped by this, it is also moderated by the proximity of Lake Victoria, the second largest fresh water lake in the world.

Yet with all these positive factors, the legendary “City of Seven Hills” is not among the top 10 – and not even the top 100 – green cities in the world. Instead, the top 10 tree-lined cities in the world include places such as Tel Aviv (Israel) that by all accounts do not have the favourable weather that Kampala enjoys. Only two cities in Africa – Durban and Johannesburg make it to the list.

What we have is a concrete forest crisscrossed by dusty or ill-maintained roads on which old and rickety motor vehicles run, raising dust and belching out plumes of smoke. The result is that Kampala residents are exposed to very high levels of pollution and with no greenery and trees to absorb the carbon dioxide; everyone’s health is at risk.

A special report published by this newspaper on Friday indicated that there are several streets in the city’s central business district that do not have a single tree or shrub. This is unacceptable, considering the knowledge we have about the importance of trees and the dangers of an all-concrete environment.

Interestingly, as part of its efforts to address this, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has started by carrying out a census on trees in the city and incredibly starting with Makerere Hill “where most trees are concentrated”. This shows a lack of appreciation of the issue at hand.

It is not important to know the “population” of trees in the city, what is important is that trees are seen everywhere one turns and the starting point should be to identify “tree-less” areas. Thereafter, KCCA should require every building plan to show the provision for trees and for areas already built a requirement that some form of green is introduced.

For areas directly under the management of KCCA, such as streets and whatever is left of open spaces, a deliberate campaign to plant trees should be started. All streets should be tree-lined! Agronomists and botanists can advise on the type of trees to plant that will not interfere with road visibility for motorists or whose root system may not weaken the roads.