Put an end to doctors’ industrial action

Sad news is hanging over our country again. Medical doctors working in public health facilities have threatened to resume their industrial action come midnight this Sunday.

Under their umbrella organisation, the Uganda Medical Association (UMA), the doctors initially laid down their tools on November 6, to protest low pay and poor working conditions. They, however, temporarily suspended the strike on November 26, to give government time to deliver on its promises to the doctors’ demands.

Now, the doctors say the warning to resume the strike, stems from what they say is government’s violation of the earlier joint resolutions. They say they are also aggrieved by the Health ministry’s issuance of a statement contrary to the one agreed on resolution number four.

While the resolution entails that all Senior House Officers, regardless of their nationality or university should be paid immediately pending a policy paper to guide on payment in the financial year, this has not happened.

In a letter to the ministries of Health and Public Service, the UMA chairman, Dr Ekwaro Obuku, calls for urgent intervention of the ministries if the possible resumption of their industrial action is to be averted.

Their other grievance is that out of a list of 355 names and identities of Senior House Officers submitted to the Ministry of Health and verified as eligible for payment, only 220 were presented for payment.

In a situation where government, to its credit, Dr Obuku admits has fulfilled some of its promises, including increasing the medical interns allowances from Shs850,000 to Shs950,000, there shouldn’t be cause for government to renege on its other promises as this may have far-reaching consequences.

While the number of lives lost countrywide as a direct result of the previous strike is not known, it would be a catastrophe if another round of doctors’ industrial action occurs.

All the relevant parties must come together and ascertain the teething issues with a view to make a lasting commitment to resolve the doctors’ concerns once and for all. This is the only way to save the country from going through costly waves of health workers’ strikes.

It will be farsighted if we listened to and motivated our doctors if the country’s health sector is to improve.

While the plan by the government to invite in foreign doctors as has been reported is good, the move can have the much needed impact if the aim is to enable them share ideas and skills with our doctors. We have lost lives due to avoidable doctors’ strikes and we must put an end to it.