Time to pause and reflect

The events in Parliament last week characterised by violence within and outside the House are signs of a rather worrying trend that has been going on in the country for far too long. We therefore need to pause, reflect and ask the important questions.

How did we get here? Which way for Uganda? Where do we want to go and how do we achieve our national objectives without leaving others behind?

We have always had many problems but Uganda seems to have changed for the worse after the much contested 2016 elections.

Since then, events that are alarming have piled up, by the day.

The Kasese killings, pockets of violence and insecurity in different parts of the country such as the killings including those of women, armed robberies and petty theft, spiraling corruption and general apathy within the population should be a cause for us to reflect.

Sadly, we have scuttled from one incident to another like the country is on auto pilot.

Have we lost track of where we are headed, collectively, as a country? Have we forgotten why we are doing what we are doing? Why are these things happening? What is the connection, if any?

There are no quick definite answers to those questions but the process to get the answers we need will require a deliberate, focused and representative process that will align personal interests with collective ones that benefit the whole country.

Of course what is better for Uganda should supersede any personal interests.

Several commendable calls for a national dialogue have been made, but most of these, mainly from religious leaders, elders’ forums and NGOs have been sold as projects leaving many to think it is yet another project to earn from the carcass that is Uganda’s problem.

But we must start somewhere and if these proposals will help to flesh out the objectives, criteria and agenda of the talks, then let us support them or widen the scope.

We must step back to check ourselves and ascertain whether we are on the right track as a country.