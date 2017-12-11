Ugandan sport missing national Hall of Fame

This week will be 12 years since one of Uganda’s greatest ever footballers, Magid ‘Magic’ Musisi, passed on after illness in Kampala.

The former SC Villa, Rennes and Uganda Cranes player was a class act in front of goal and in his prime was rated among the deadliest center forwards on the African continent.

Musisi made SC Villa a formidable side on the domestic and continental scene helping them to reach back-to-back finals in 1991 and 1992 where they lost out to Club Africain and Shooting Stars.

So good was Musisi that Ugandan football has not remotely come close to finding a striker who could lace his boots. The Uganda Cranes team of today and the Azam Uganda Premier League are both short on quality strikers.

Uganda Cranes is yearning for a Magid Musisi-caliber forward.

Yet Musisi, Philip Omondi, Paul Hasule and many other fallen stars of the years gone by are becoming a fading memory with every passing day.

With little or no footage to preserve their legacies and no national sports Hall of Fame, all that is there to respect the contributions of their distinguished careers are tales of the journalists who covered their careers and a select number of fans with vivid memories.

It is very galling that Uganda’s greatest ever footballer Omondi is only remembered by those who watched him in his heyday.

One day, even those who watched him will be gone and Omondi’s greatness will run the risk of being consigned to the bin.

There have been plans to unveil a Hall of Fame at the MTN Arena in Lugogo but the idea has failed to see the light of day.

KCC, now called KCCA FC, at least tried to remember Omondi by renaming their ground after him.

But the lure of commercialism meant that the Philip Omondi Stadium at Lugogo soon became known as the StarTimes Stadium. To grow the future of our sports in all spheres, we ought to start by preserving the accomplishments of the outstanding careers of yesterday.

Uganda remains one of the few countries in this day and age that has unheeded the idea of a national sports Hall of Fame.