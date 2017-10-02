Japan to train Ugandan Para athletes for Tokyo 2020 Olympics

By Abdul-Nasser Ssemugabi

KAMPALA- The 2017 National Disability Sports Gala that climaxed Friday afternoon with Gulu Wheelchair Basketball Club retaining their trophy by defeating arch-rivals Kampala Wheelchair Basketball Club 26-17 left a grand promise.

The exhilarating final at Kaunda Grounds in Gulu was witnessed by chief guest Kameda Kazuaki, the Japanese ambassador to Uganda, who quickly promised stronger partnership and good tidings for sports for persons with disabilities.

“I’ve been to Gulu before but this is my first time to watch sports for disabled people and it’s a good coincidence that on my second visit I have witnessed such promising talents,” Kameda Kazuaki, the Japanese ambassador to Uganda said in his closing remark. “I’m really pleased and I want to assure you that Japan is committed to helping Uganda develop in this sport for persons with disabilities; we will train some of the Ugandan athletes in Japan and I hope to see more Ugandans participate in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.”

Uganda sent two athletes to the 2012 London Paralympics, while at the 2016 Rio Games and the 2017 World Para Athletics Championship, only David Emong represented.

Mpindi Bumali, the Uganda Paralympics Committee ( boss, was all thanks to the Japanese embassy for “the encouraging support.” Daily Monitor also heard of unconfirmed report of the ambassador persuading Japanese companies operating in Uganda to partner with different associations to support disability sport in Uganda—with transparency and accountability being the only conditions.

Towards the end of 2016, Japanese automobile company Toyota was reported to be discussing a potential sponsorship deal with UPC.

With government and the corporate society still seemingly blind to the disability sport cause in Uganda, the little success registered so far is courtesy of foreign donations.