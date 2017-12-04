Kiprotich finishes second in Fukuoka marathon

By AGENCIES

Stephen Kiprotich completed the 2017 season in style with a second place finish at the 2017 Fukuoka Marathon on Sunday.

The 2012 Olympic gold medalist registered a time of 2:07:10, while Norway's Sondre Moen was the fastest in the race. Moen made history in a new European record of 2:05:48 and in the process became the first person born outside of Africa to break 2:06 on a record-eligible course.

"We are happy that Kiprotich performed well in Japan as this is a good performance ahead of the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia," Dominic Otuchet, President of the Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF) said on Sunday.

Kiprotich was returning to full competition after over six months when he missed two races after the death of his mother and local manager and UAF treasurer Godfrey Nuwagaba.