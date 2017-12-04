Monday December 4 2017

Kiprotich finishes second in Fukuoka marathon

Stephen Kiprotich completed the 2017 season in

Stephen Kiprotich completed the 2017 season in style with a second place finish at the 2017 Fukuoka Marathon on Sunday. 

In Summary

  • Japan's Suguru Osako finished in third place, while Kenya's in-form Bidan Karoki was fourth and Eritrea's Amanuel Mesel came fifth.
Advertisement
By AGENCIES

Stephen Kiprotich completed the 2017 season in style with a second place finish at the 2017 Fukuoka Marathon on Sunday.

The 2012 Olympic gold medalist registered a time of 2:07:10, while Norway's Sondre Moen was the fastest in the race. Moen made history in a new European record of 2:05:48 and in the process became the first person born outside of Africa to break 2:06 on a record-eligible course.

"We are happy that Kiprotich performed well in Japan as this is a good performance ahead of the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia," Dominic Otuchet, President of the Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF) said on Sunday.

Kiprotich was returning to full competition after over six months when he missed two races after the death of his mother and local manager and UAF treasurer Godfrey Nuwagaba.

Japan's Suguru Osako finished in third place, while Kenya's in-form Bidan Karoki was fourth and Eritrea's Amanuel Mesel came fifth.

advertisement

In the Headlines

23 minutes ago

Yemen's Saleh: The ex-president who clung to power

Yemen's ex-president Ali Abdullah Saleh, who was killed on Monday, ruled the Arabian Peninsula

41 minutes ago

Govt to import Cuban doctors

KAMPALA. The government is considering a plan by the Health ministry to bring in 200 doctors from

  • Seven-year-old boy sues Umeme negligence
    National
    Seven-year-old boy sues Umeme over negligence  
  • World
    Yemen's ousted president Ali Abdullah Saleh killed  
  • World
    Mnangagwa urges public unity as cabinet sworn in  
  • Isaac Anyar, wife, Eunice Atoo, wedding
    Heart to Heart
    Couple finally weds after 70 years  