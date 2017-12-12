Fuba, UBL sign Shs100m partnership

By Elvis Senono

KAMPALA. For two years, domestic basketball body Fuba have promised to unveil a National Basketball League (NBL) sponsor within two weeks of the start of the subsequent seasons but to no avail.

That promise finally came to fruition yesterday after they announced a Shs100m season-long partnership with Uganda Breweries Limited under their Tusker Lite brand as the league’s beer partners.

The new partners are thus expected to tackle what has now become Fuba’s achilles heel, that of dwindling number of fans with a two-way approach.

“Our mantra is that you need to celebrate life every day. We are going to bring an experience of sport, music celebration with the right beer,” UBL’s Roger Gamba stated.

Domestic basketball was previously known for its fun atmosphere that made it an attraction for urban youth something that both parties believe can be amended.

“Much of the sponsorship is not about the money but leveraging the partnership and creating excitement and relating with the crowd that is around to make the experience around basketball memorable and hopefully to grow the numbers for mutual benefit,” Fuba president Ambrose Tashobya stated.

Half of that amount will go to the Fuba 3*3 tournament that will run from January to March next year.