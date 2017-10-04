Oilers, Betway Power into Zone V knockout rounds

By ELVIS SENONO

KAMPALA- City Oilers and Betway Power concluded the group stages of the Fiba Africa Zone V Club Championships as the only unbeaten teams following impressive wins over Rwanda’s Patriots and Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) respectively.

Having eased through their opening two group games, Tuesday evening’s encounters at the Lugogo Arena were expected to provide the sternest test to the two Ugandan teams.

They both impressed with Oilers overcoming a spirited Patriots 77-73 while Betway Power conquered KPA 73-60.

In a tightly contested game, there was little to separate Oilers and Patriots who treated the packed crowd to a thrilling game.

Oilers took an early 13-8 before Patriots fought back to draw level as the opening quarter ended 23-all.

A’Darius Pegues impressed with his post play scoring 11 of his 19 points in the first half while Robinson Opong added 13 as they edged the opening half 45-42.

Patriots though were not overawed with Hamza Ruhezamihigo, former Oilers Kami Kabange and Olivier Shyaka holding their own.

The latter had a game high 16 points and Kabange 12 as Patriots went into the final period with a one point 61-60 lead.

The Oilers, however, rallied with Jordin Mayes scoring 12 of his 16 points in the second half as Pegues added 10 rebounds to his tally.

The evening game saw Betway Power overcome a typical slow start and a physical KPA to ensure they will not meet the Oilers until the finals.

KPA, featuring a number of players with Ugandan league experience led the opening two quarters 17-15 and 16-14 with Victor Bosire and former Oilers Arou Ramadan leading with 14 and 10 points respectively.

They were, however, out-rebounded by Power 47-31with Michael Makiadi picking 14 boards and 17 points against a KPA team boasting of Ariel Okall, Desmond Owili and Ramadan.

Power also won 17 second chances points to seven for KPA.

Joseph Ikong top scored with 23 and nine rebounds while point guard Fahmy Sebatindira added 10 as Power used a 23-12 fourth quarter run to overturn the result.

Zone V results

Betway Power 73-60 KPA

City Oilers 77-73 Patriots