Oilers seek first victory with Tilman boost

By Elvis Senono

Fiba champions cup

Yesterday’s result

AS de Sale 91-81 City Oilers

Today’s game

City Oilers vs. Inter Clube

KAMPALA. City Oilers and Lleon Tillman have gone to great lengths for the latter to feature at the 2017 Fiba Africa Champions Cup.

This included a late clearance from Temperley his previous club in Argentina in addition to delayed flights that saw the player endure a reported 30 hours trip.

Despite the expected fatigue, the City Oilers will still look up to the American as they seek to end their current predicament at the continental showpiece tournament.

They are fast running out of games to reach the knockout stages after losing their opening two games following yesterday’s 91-81 loss to Morocco’s AS de Salé.

“We feel like tomorrow’s game will be better. Our defense is there. This is a tournament with great teams and we want to come up and compete at a high level. We don’t want people to come out and think they are going to run over us,” Oilers’ Jordin Mayes stated.

Decent effort

The margin in the end was not as big as the 102-64 opening day loss, as they competed for large periods.

They trailed 64-59 at the start of the fourth quarter following Stanley Ocitti’s three pointer before succumbing to a 13-3 run with Abderrahim Najah top scoring for the Moroccans with 22 points.

“We weren’t able to hit those shots but played hard and good defense in the opening and weren’t able get going offensively in the second game,” he added.

Guard Robinson Odoch gave the Oilers a fighting chance with a game high 23 points while Jimmy Enabu and Landry Ndikumana added 12 points apiece.