UCU on the brink after Nansobya adds to KCCA woes

By ELVIS SENONO

Best of seven women final series

Game four today at YMCA

UCU Lady Canons 60-67 KCCA Leopards (UCU lead series 3-0)

KAMPALA. Following his side’s game two loss in the National Basketball League best of seven playoff finals series against UCU Lady Canons, KCCA coach Roger Serunyigo rightly pointed out his team’s failure to deal with Vilma Achieng.

The center scored 15 points and picked 22 rebounds as the Lady Canons out-rebounded their opponents 72-45 en route to a 70-60 victory.

They consequently did a fairly good job on her in the subsequent game as she went for 12 points and nine rebounds in Saturday’s 67-60 game three loss.

Most importantly however, the result raised another concern as it did not only left them on the brink of a humiliating series sweep but also needing to worry of another threat.

This is after Judith “Ayo” Nansobya, a non-factor in the opening two games in this final, exploded with 25 points as UCU recorded a come from behind morale boosting win.

The guard scored 19 of those points in the final quarter including a three pointer that gave UCU their first lead of the evening with 1:50 left on the clock.

The result left her side on the brink of a third straight championship against KCCA who are now hoping for a repeat of last season’s sequence where they forced a decider after coming from three games down.

Katungeko Larissa led KCCA with 13 points and 10 rebounds but was the only player in double figures for the Leopards who led by as many as 23 points midway through the third quarter.