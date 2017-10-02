Monday October 2 2017

Zone V basketball event enjoys unique unveiling

Stanbic Bank head of banking, Wayne Cook

(L-R) Stanbic Bank head of banking, Wayne Cook, Linglong’s Karen Zhao, Enoc’s Salem Al Falahi, and Fuba president Ambrose Tashobya hold on to the City Oilers’ trophy as the Italian Ambassador to Uganda Domenico Fornara looks on during the Fiba Zone 5 Basketball championship dinner at City Oil Gardens in Kamwokya on Saturday. Photo by I. Kezaala 

By Ismail Dhakaba Kigongo

Kampala- On the eve of every Fiba Africa Zone V Club Championships, team managers and tournament officials meet to conduct draws.
In Nairobi, Mombasa, Kigali, Dar-es-Salaam and Bujumbura et al, this technical meeting is done at the hosting indoor facility.
On Saturday night, Uganda raised the ante as sponsors, Mandela Group and Stanbic Bank, hosted the teams to a sumptuous dinner.

It was a joyous moment at City Oil Petrol Station Gardens that preceded tip-off of the region’s premier basketball tournament – a break from the obvious.

Back after five years
The competition for both women and men returned to Uganda after five years.
The country hosted the 2012 edition when Rwanda’s Espoir scooped the men’s tourney while Kenya’s Eagle Wings claimed the women’s title.
The regional club competition attracted eight men’s and seven women’s teams from Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, Ethiopia and Somalia.
Uganda’s City Oilers and Kenya’s Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) are the defending champions in the men and women categories respectively.
Oilers are favourites and have added Mexico-based A’Darius Pegues as the naturalized player.

They also have Stanley Ocitti and Robinson Opong Odoch. Betway Power have also not been left behind and are expected to add centre Ivan Lumanyika.
The regional clubs’ flagship tournament will also serve as qualifiers for the FIBA Africa Club Champions Cup to be hosted in Casablanca, Morocco in December.

ikigongo@ug.nationmedia.com

