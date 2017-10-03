Uspa pick Lady Cricket Cranes

By Innocent Ndawula

Kampala- Winning is a habit that no one wants to stop. Unfortunately the wheels have to come off at one point. But when the ride is still smooth everyone wishes it can go on for as long as possible.

Lady Cricket Cranes captain Kevin Awino believes the latest accolade as the Nile Special Uganda Sports Press Association (Uspa) Sports Personalities for the month of September will inspire her team to work harder.

“We are super delighted. Congratulations to the team and Uganda Cricket Association,” said Awino, when this reporter called her to deliver the news that journalists under the Uspa umbrella had picked the Lady Cricket Cranes over Uganda Amateur Golf Open champion Ronald Rugumayo as September’s finest.

“We (with fellow players Rita Musamali and Stephanie Nampiina) were headed for training with coach Habibu Mugalula before you called. And such great news is going to make us even work harder in the nets. We want to continue earning recognition from Uspa and other people. We have to stay on top.”



Stunning Zimbabwe

The Lady Cricket Cranes, who defeated Zimbabwe by three wickets in the final of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Africa Women’s Twenty20 World Cup Qualifier in Windhoek on September 16, polled 400 votes to stave off competition from Rugumayo (335) by 65 votes.

“The girls showed admirable character to stun overwhelming favourites Zimbabwe in the final. The teamwork was great and with the plaudits starting to come in now, I hope they can continue to work hard. Maybe Uspa will vote us as Team of the Year,” chipped in coach Grace Mutyagaba.

During the assembly held at Imperial Royale Hotel in Kampala, Uspa members also commended Aziz Damani and Betway Kobs for winning the Jazz Safari National Cricket League and National Rugby Sevens title respectively.

The assembly also passed a resolution to condemn the SC Villa hooliganism because sports journalists are stakeholders in sports.