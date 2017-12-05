African theme for Kenya Golf Day celebrations

By INNOCENT NDAWULA & DARREN ALLAN KYEYUNE

KAMPALA. The Kenya Golf Day, marked to celebrate the independence anniversary, has never been short of twists with each passing edition.

And there will be no letting up for this year’s edition after the organisers unveiled Multiple Industries as the official sponsors, for the umpteenth time, during a presser at Uganda Golf Club (UGC) Kitante early this week. “Karibuni to the eighth edition,” said one of the organisers Sammy Migunda ahead of the event to be played under the stableford format on Friday at the par-72 Kitante course.

“And with Kenya just having finished their election season. We intend to make this a big African celebration. There is a big golf-loving Kenyan community in Uganda and they always never want to miss such a day of tough golf and socialising.”

Tournament director Anthony Agaba disclosed that the prizes will not only be special but they will accompanied by attractive take homes for all the top players.

Kenyan culture

“We always organise this day in a special way. Everything associated with the Kenyan culture like Nyama Choma, music and hospitality will be on display. We expect the field to topple last year’s entry of 218 golfers and our chief guest will be the Kenyan High Commissioner to Uganda Major General (RTD) Geoffrey Okanga.” Multiple Industries’ Geoffrey Katooro, whose company is sponsoring the event alongside Kenya Ports Authority, Britam Uganda, Coca-Cola, East African Breweries, Equity Bank, The Sheraton Kampala and Pinnacle Security, said they are looking to continue their ‘fruitful’ partnership with the Kenya Day tournament. “Apart from being part of our Corporate Social Responsibility to the community we operate in, golfers are the No.1 consumers of the top quality products and services we offer. And it is our norm to participate in the biggest year-ending golf showpiece to wish the golf family a prosperous festive season.”

Defending champions Morris Ashaba and Sung Hi Hong will be itching to repeat last year’s heroics.