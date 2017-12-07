Daily Monitor scribes nominated at Sports Journalists Awards

Two Daily Monitor scribes Regina Nalujja and Darren Allan Kyeyune have been nominated for the Sports Journalists Choice Awards slated December 13 at Gekko Lounge and Terrace.

Nalujja, who majorly covers boxing and netball, is shortlisted for the Breakthrough Journalist of the Year honour.

Kyeyune is nominated for two categories; the Sports Social Media Journalist Award and the Young Sports Journalist of the Year honour.

“This is such a great honour,” Nalujja, a former student of Muteesa I Royal University, said.

There are five other honours on offer at the second edition of the Awards, including Sports Photo, Feature, Website, broadcast News Report of the Year and Sports Journalist of the Year.

The shortlisted names per category were chosen after selection by a group of media professionals, sports administrators and four judges David Lumu, Antonio Kisembo, Angela Ndagano and Gilbert Beyamba.

Organisers also announced Uganda Breweries Limited premium brand Guinness as title sponsors, as well as Rwenzori and Uganda Lodges.

“As a brand, we acknowledge the journalists that go out and report on different sports activities ergo bringing quality work,” said Guinness brand manager Grace Mutebi.

“This has also contributed to the growth of the sports sector in Uganda. The work that has been carried by the journalists has also put Uganda’s teams and sportsmen on the international scene. It is only inevitable that we reward and recognize the sports journalists,” Namutebi added.

According to Leon Ssenyange, this is the time for sports journalists to raise their profiles beyond just the byline or the sign out.