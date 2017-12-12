MX: Uganda wallop rivals Kenya

By Abdul-Nasser Ssemugabi and JB Ssenkubuge

KAMPALA- Ugandan riders bedazzled hosts and arch-rivals Kenya to retain the FIM Central Africa Motocross Championship at the weekend.

Uganda was without inspirational captain Maximee Van Pee, who was instrumental in last year’s campaign, now nursing a knee injury which will keep him out until 2018.

However, youngster Fortune Ssentamu was in sizzling form as he raced to the 85CC championship at the Jamhuri Racing Park in Nairobi.

“Once I hit the start I never looked back,” observed Ssentamu. “The track was a bit hard and being a sunny season, I used this advantage to maximum,” added the rider who lost his title to Ben Nsumba this season.

“I had been training hard after my exams and felt so fresh and daring. I wanted the crown more than anyone because my NRC bid wasn’t the best this year and wanted to end on a high.”

Milton Akena, who won the 65CC category, was in bouyant spirits. “I think I’m the guy to beat now. I took some decisions on the track especially when it came to going wide and I was also late because my opponents took advantage I took it hard in the second and third heats and I’m glad it paid off,” he said.

Forecasting 2018, he added: “I must train hard; my target is to become a dominant champion in this class. We have to keep working on our mistakes and this I believe is key in my success.”

Gift Ssebuguzi, son of renowned rally champion Ronald Ssebuguzi, also boosted Uganda’s assault, winning the 50C class. Uganda travelled to Nairobi for the last round with a whopping total of 1621 points while Kenya had 497. Where Uganda needed a slap Ssentamu and Co. used a sledgehammer to kill a fly.