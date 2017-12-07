Nemo, Nkumba crowned volleyball league champs

Nemostars are built for the big stage. They love to turn it up when the pressure is on them.

When the chips were down during the season, Nemostars found ways to redefine their experience just like they did when written off in the 2015 finals. When Nemostars won Game One last week, the organisers and fans thought they could sweep Sport-S and consequently carried the trophies and prize monies to Game Two last Saturday.

Instead Andrew Okapis, who admitted the pressure was on them to defend their title, and his players conspired to let Sport-S force a decider from 2-0 down. It is such lapses that always give opponents the feeling that ‘against Nemo, one always has a chance.’

It is this very feeling that fueled the enthusiasm Sport-S had in the first set of Game Three which they commanded and led 19-22 at some point. When Nemo went ahead at 23-22, the roaring celebrations in the MTN Arena showed there was only going to be one winner.

“Any coach would know that complacency is one thing that disorganises players but today we I advised them that we lessen our mistakes and when it mattered we scored,” Okapis said.

With Nemo not keen on self-destructing, Sport-S were bound to pay for not capitalizing when they had the chance. Not even forcing deuces at the end of the first set that went Nemo’s way 32-30 was going to save them.

The next two set were a walk in the park as Sport-S exhibited why they have never won a league championship as Nemo defended their title and booked their ticket to yet another Africa Club Championships.