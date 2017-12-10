Netball league ends in controversy as Prisons cry foul

Bwambale’s team said they have to first settle all cases of indiscipline, penalise the victims before announcing and handing over the trophy to the winners on December 20. This prompted the anticipated winners, Prisons Netball Club to walk away, with Imelda Nyongesa, head coach Prisons interpreting the directive as ‘a way of favouring their rivals National Insurance Corporation (Nic)’.

It is believed the two teams are separated by a small goal difference in addition to most of the disciplinary cases expected to go against Prisons.

“They know the winners but do not want to announce them. They are citing indiscipline cases, looking for room to deduct our hard earned points. But this is not the end of netball, we shall meet in other tournaments,” she said.

Prisons captain, Lilian Ajio was involved in one of the disciplinary cases having exchanged blows with Rachael Nanyonga from Nic during their encounter.

“Nanyonga slapped me and I could not hesitate to fight back, the umpire would have given us red cards but he did not because Nanyonga is a crucial player on her side,” Ajio explained.

It is also believed that Lawrence Mulindwa, the league sponsor was informed late and could not make it on the closing day, hence the league ending unceremoniously.