Netball league ends without winner as Prisons cry foul

By REGINA NALUJJA

KAMPALA. It’s just last week when Uganda was elevated from the ninth to seventh position among netball playing nations, however, the conditions of the home league are quite appalling.

The league that started two months back was closed on Saturday in a dissatisfying way for many of the game’s enthusiasts.

The league organizers under the leadership of William Bwambale, the newly elected vice president of the Uganda Netball Federation (UNF) failed to present the league table standings up to the league end.

The anticipated winners, Prisons Netball Club walked away disappointed as organizers announced that they have to first settle all the indiscipline cases and also penalize the victims before announcing and handing over the trophy to the winners on December 20.

Imelda Nyongesa head coach Prisons interpreted this as a way of favoring their rivals National Insurance Corporation (NIC).

It is believed the two teams are separated by a small goal difference in addition to most of the disciplinary cases expected to be against Prisons team.

“They know the winners but don’t want to announce, they are citing indiscipline cases looking for room to deduct our hard earned points but this is not the end of netball, we shall meet in other tournaments,” she said.

Prisons captain Lilian Ajio was involved in one of the indiscipline cases where she exchanged blows with Rachael Nanyonga from NIC.

“As if it was planned, Nanyonga slapped me and I couldn’t hesitate to fight back, the umpire would have given us red cards but he didn’t because Nanyonga is a crucial player on her side,” Ajio explained.

She added that she is ready to take any penalty imposed on her on condition that even Nanyonga faces the same.