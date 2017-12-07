Okia vs Norton in Cape Town

Rugby Cranes 7s speedster Solomon Okia will walk out at the Cape Town Stadium in South Africa tomorrow with an enriched reputation.

He finished as the top scorer at the opening leg of the 2017-18 HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series in Dubai.

Okia finished with eight tries, the same tally managed by England’s Dan Norton and Darcy Graham of Scotland.

The Kenya Harlequins speedster also had the most clean line breaks – 12 – in the two-day event as Uganda finished 14th out of 16 teams.

Okia ably made up for an injury to Philip Wokorach, often the star of the side.

“It was good start this year than last year,” Okia told Daily Monitor. “Building on that is what that matters now.”

In the group stage, Okia will come up against Norton, also the game’s all-time record try scorer with 269, and Graham. Argentina complete the pool. Only the top two advance to the Cup quarterfinals

England also won this leg last year, beating the hosts South Africa 19-17, in a gripping final.

Coach Tolbert Onyango has made three changes from the side that played in Dubai.

Lawrence Sebuliba, Adrian Kasito and Al Hajji Manano replace Wokorach, Desire Ayera and James Odongo. Wokorach left Dubai with his knee wrapped in layers of ice and bandage.