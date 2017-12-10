Winner takes all as Hippos face Malawi

Muhammad Shaban has without a doubt led from the front as the Uganda Under-20 team Hippos made a bright start at the Cosafa Under-20 Championships.

The Hippos captain scored a tournament leading third goal of the tournament in Friday’s 2-2 draw with Swaziland in addition to his brace in the opening 2-0 win over hosts and holders Zambia.

But having been sent off in the latter stages of the game against Swaziland, the Hippos will have to secure qualification without the temperamental forward when they clash with Malawi in a decisive fixture.

The two teams come into today’s game level on four points at the top of Group A with Uganda edging ahead by virtue of a superior goal difference.

A draw if any kind will consequently be enough for the Hippos to earn a semifinal slot regardless of the result between Zambia and Swaziland who have one point apiece going into the final round.

Coach Mathias Lule is however likely to be more concerned with his team’s defending especially after two weak clearances gifted Swaziland their two goals on Friday.

Another pacy forward Mujahid Baden could come in for Shaban to partner with Steven Mukwala who has looked lively but has yet to get onto the scoresheet so far.

In midifled, Lule is expected to stick with Allan Okello, scorers of the team’s other goal as well as Shafik Kagimu ahead of Pius Obuya and Frank Tumwesigye.

Malawi on the other hand recorded a 3-2 success over Swaziland in their opening game before playing out a goalless draw with Zambia.