By DEUS BUGEMBE

KAMPALA. Four of the 12 Rugby Cranes stars that departed Uganda for Germany last week are likely not to come back after they vanished from the team hotel in Munich, Germany in the aftermath of the Oktoberfest Sevens where Uganda finished 10 out of 12.

Brian Kikaawa in action recently. PHOTO BY EDDIE CHICCO

Ramathan Govule, Brian Kikaawa, James Odongo and Fred Odur were reported missing when the camp regrouped to find their way back home. They have all been training with the national side in preparation for the Africa Cup that kicks off on Saturday and the trip to German was to test their preparedness in the Oktoberfest Sevens where Uganda was an invitational side.

James Odong in action during Buffaloes match against Heathens recently. Photo by Eddie Chicco

It`s not the first time for ruggers to disappear. In 2014 as the Uganda Commonwealth games contingent was preparing to board back, Phillip Pariyo and Benon Kiiza were nowhere to be seen.

The pair has gone on to prosper in the United Kingdom where Pariyo is professional rugby player with Wanderers RFC while Kiiza is living a way better life according to his posts on social media.

Buffaloes' Fred Odur in action against Rams. PHOTO BY EDDIE CHICCO

The development is also a big to Uganda as they prepare to defend the Africa Cup they won last year I Nairobi. Coach Tolbert Onyango now has a task of replacing the four before Friday when the Rugby Cranes begin their title defence at Legends RFC.

Govule plays at Betway Kobs, while Kikaawa and Odur play at Hima Heathens and Toyota Buffaloes respectively. Odongo had just joined Kenyan side Nondescripts RFC.