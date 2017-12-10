Heathens will not give up on title

Hima Heathens coach Mohammed Athiyo is believes his side should not be writen off yet, despite a 13-20 Nile Special Rugby Premiership loss to Rhinos at Kyadondo on Saturday.

It was the third time this campaign that the champions were finding themselves the losing side, sitting sixth on the 10- team log with seven points. As far as the history of the league goes, no team has claimed the title after losing two games.

Athiyo, however, will not dwell on history, saying his side can spring to life when his missing key players return.

“We are missing some key players but things will get better when they all return ,” added Athiyo.

As many saw only negatives from Heathens’ perspective, Athiyo thinks his side had their best game in a season.

“ We played well. It’s our best performance since the Uganda Cup semifinal against Buffaloes,” he opined.

Elsewhere tries from Justin Kimono, Brian Odongo and Collin Kimbowa helped Betway Kobs cruise to keep their flawless record with another bonus point win. Pirates were rewarded a walkover against Mongers after a disagreement in rescheduling of the game.

In Jinja Warriors got to winning ways with a 10-29 win against hosts Jinja Hippos at Dam Waters while Impis got the better of Rams 6-0 in the Makerere derby.