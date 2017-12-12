Onduparaka dream on as Hammers spice up Betway do

By Darren Allan Kyeyune

Kampala. Some of Onduparaka players were able to play some football as the Azam Uganda Premier League hit a fortnight break.

Players like Ceaser Okhuti, Ezra Bida and Andama Koko did represent as their shirt sponsors Betway Uganda celebrated two years at UMA Lugogo on Sunday.

Onduparaka were 3-1 victors over Power basketball club, another side under the Betway family.

The Arua-based club’s goal keeping coach Moses Oloya cut a relaxed pose on the sidelines while head coach Livingstone Mbabazi broke some sweat.

But Oloya took some time to spare thoughts for their season so far. “We have done well but not to our expectations,” he said while reflecting on goalless draws at home to Proline, Vipers and Mbarara City.

Onduparaka boasts of 22 points in fourth place after six wins from 13 matches. “Our target was to make 28 points in the first round but we haven’t scored as much. We hope we meet the target in the remaining games.” he added with visits to Masavu and URA on December 19 and 22.

The Betway celebrations were spiced up by messages from West Ham United players Andre Ayew, Michail Antonio and Pablo Zabaleta. “Hey Betway Uganda,” Ayew said in a 30-second video following the 1-0 Premier League win over Chelsea. “From everyone at West Ham,” Zabaleta stated, before Antonio: “We would like to wish them and all their loyal fans a happy birthday.”

During the #BetwayUgandaAt2 celebrations where Anton Opperman handed over incoming country manager Adellah Agaba, Onduparaka also featured in rugby, losing to Power 5-0.

Other Betway family teams like the Updf boxing club beat Betway Kobs 2-0 in football, a day after the latter beat Buffaloes 22-8 in the Nile Special Rugby league.