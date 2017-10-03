Tuesday October 3 2017

How Betway is helping sport in Africa with sponsorships

Onduparaka players and of

Onduparaka players and officials receive sponsorship from Betway  

By MONITOR REPORTER

he development of sports in Africa has enjoyed tremendous growth over the past decades, and a lot of this success can be attributed to lucrative sponsorships and endorsements from major stakeholders.

The entry of this prestigious sports betting company into the African arena has provided customers with unique and fun sports entertainment. www.betway.ug offers a wide variety of sports events like local and international football, boxing, horseracing, athletics and more.

Users create a personal account that’s linked directly to their mobile number. This means the sports entertainment can be enjoyed anywhere, anytime via the innovative mobile app. Safe online transactions and real time updates ensure that users are always on top of their winning game even while they’re on the move.

The Betway Group has made significant contributions to sports development in Africa. This includes partnering with major African football clubs like Ashanti Gold (Ghana) and Mathare FC (Kenya).

In Uganda, Betway sponsors basketball, football as well as rugby clubs. Power, Onduparaka and Kobs respectively are the lucky beneficiaries of Betway’s sponsorship.

Betway not only provides high-quality kit and gear, but also sponsors the development of new and upgraded training and coaching facilities. These sponsorships enable football clubs to offer their players and coaches top-class services to further advance their skills.

Betway is the primary sponsor for UK’s West Ham United. The integral partnership between this international football club and African sports teams provides more exchange programmes for players and coaches, alike.

African players get better international opportunities and exposure on a bigger level with the significant inputs that Betway Sports has made. Young and upcoming players are also afforded greater opportunities with Betway’s involvement in sports development within underprivileged areas.

Over the past few years, Betway’s substantial injections into African sports has seen the building of bigger and better equipped training sites and stadiums including Onduparaka’s Betway Greenlight Stadium, refined equipment and playing kits, and more coaching exchanges where coaches are armed with high-quality skills and international standard methods to better serve their home teams.

With Betway’s multiple entertainment options, incredible services and big cash prizes, users can enjoy all their favourite sports events in one hot spot, in the palm of their hand. One could fondly suggest that the more you play, the more investments and sponsorships Betway is able to make towards sports development.

Article sponsored by Betway 

