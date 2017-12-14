Friday December 15 2017

14 football players in road accident

Advertisement
By George Katongole

Kampala.

Fourteen players of Agape SS, who play in the Elgon Group of the Fufa Big League, cheated death yesterday after a head-on collision with a truck as they travelled to honour their last first round game against Bukedea. According to Herbert Baligasima, the proprietor of the Namutumba-based team in the eastern region of Uganda, all players on board escaped with serious injuries when their vehicle rammed into a pick-up car at a place called Kakoli in Budaka district, about 15 kilometers to Mbale town.
Baligasima called it a freak accident. Images from the scene and the hospital show some players with blood stained clothes while others have open wounds on the limbs and heads.
“As a precaution, all players were rushed to Mbale Regional Hospital although Mustafa Kasolo, David Oundo and Twaha Sendi suffered bleeding severed injuries,” Baligasima said in a text message.
Agape SS is second from the bottom of the Elgon group with just two wins from 10 games.
Teams from the Fufa Big League are the ones which earn promotion into the Uganda Premier League.

advertisement

In the Headlines

Convict who punched magistrate in court charged with assault, remanded

Fred Kyaligonza lost his cool and punched the magistrate after being convicted of failure to pay

42 minutes ago

Fire guts Tropical Bank

Police say the fire was caused by a short circuit

  • National
    Kalangala car crash leaves one dead, seven injured  
  • National
    Security tightened in Bushenyi ahead of Igara East vote tallying  
  • National
    How Museveni, NRM MPs agreed on 7-year term  
  • National
    Kadaga rejects calls to investigate Kutesa over bribery allegations  