Basena more certain than before Egypt

By Andrew Mwanguhya

KAMPALA- Four domestic league matches, a practice game against Northern Select at the weekend, and the final test tomorrow at Lugogo against Madagascar have Cranes coach Moses Basena more assured heading into Saturday’s World Cup qualifier.

The Cranes, who trail Group E leaders Egypt by two points, host Ghana Black Stars at Namboole looking to win so as to retain chances of making Russia 2018.

Egypt, nine points, host Congo on Sunday.

Fortunately for Uganda coach Basena, contrary to the narrative heading into the back-to-back encounters against Egypt in August and September, where most players were inactive, the league is on and majority of the athletes have hogged up several mileages. “I’m now a little bit more confident in terms of physical fitness,” Basena told Daily Monitor at the team’s training at Namboole yesterday.

“You know in national team you get limited time to work on tactical aspects because each coach in each club has different approaches. That’s what we are trying to address.

“Overall we are happy. The response is good. Everybody knows what is at hand, so we shall do what is within our powers to win the remaining games.”

Hassan Wasswa, Geoffrey Sserunkuma, Denis Guma, Ivan Ntege and Isaac Isinde among others are some of the foreign-based players to have joined residential training.

Elsewhere, Ghana Black Stars are acclimatizing from Kenya before later connecting to Uganda.

Kayerispor forward Asamoah Gyan leads the troupe of experienced stars including Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid), Daniel Amartey (Leicester), Christian Atsu (New Castle) and Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew) among others.

Ghana’s last visit to Uganda in 2014 ended in a 1-0 victory for the Cranes, Savio Kabugo grabbing the game’s only goal.

Saturday 4pm, Namboole

Russia 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifier