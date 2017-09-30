Betway Agosto claim Quiz League lead

KAMPALA. It was another night Thursday when sports enthusiasts, journalists and sportsmen took part in a test of their sports knowledge. The Sports Quiz League round two took place at Route 256 Lugogo.

Ten teams were tested in three sessions under the watchful eyes of a judging panel that included a credible list of Uganda’s sports personalities; Uganda rugby captain Brian Odongo, female kickboxer Patricia Apolot and Lady Cricket Cranes star Naomi Kayondo. The Spot the Ball Challenge would prove to be the highlight of the night.

Betway Agosto’s Clive Kyazze and Team Catenaccio’s John Vianney Nsimbe racked up the most points for their team. Kyazze, however, took the overall prize of a trip to Ssese Islands after another decisive round. “I just took pressure off myself. But it was luck also. I am happy to have won. I knew I would win this one,” Kyazze admitted.

Marvin Kissa took the DStv Challenge prize. He beat 10 other participants in the challenge that tested one’s knowledge about the English Premier League.