Betway Agosto claim Quiz League lead

KAMPALA. It was another night Thursday when sports enthusiasts, journalists and sportsmen took part in a test of their sports knowledge. The Sports Quiz League round two took place at Route 256 Lugogo.
Ten teams were tested in three sessions under the watchful eyes of a judging panel that included a credible list of Uganda’s sports personalities; Uganda rugby captain Brian Odongo, female kickboxer Patricia Apolot and Lady Cricket Cranes star Naomi Kayondo. The Spot the Ball Challenge would prove to be the highlight of the night.
Betway Agosto’s Clive Kyazze and Team Catenaccio’s John Vianney Nsimbe racked up the most points for their team. Kyazze, however, took the overall prize of a trip to Ssese Islands after another decisive round. “I just took pressure off myself. But it was luck also. I am happy to have won. I knew I would win this one,” Kyazze admitted.
Marvin Kissa took the DStv Challenge prize. He beat 10 other participants in the challenge that tested one’s knowledge about the English Premier League.
Awesome Agosto
But it’s Betway Agosto that celebrated yet another quiz win picking points in every round. It is their third triumph since the inception of the Sports Quiz competition.
“A tight one again. But we are happy to win this round. The lead is not so big but we can build on that in October,” said Betway Agosto captain Brian Tuka.
Agosto, who got 105 points on the night now open up a 12.5 points lead with two more rounds to play.
The event is supported by Hima Cement, Urban TV, Panorama Cottages, Cinema Magic and Rock Boom. The next round will take place in October.
ROUND TWO SUMMARY
TEAM POINTS AFTER TWO ROUNDS
Betway Agosto 227.5 points
Tokyo 20/20 215
Big Size 205
Expendables 195
Balongo 182.5
Aziz Damani Virgins 160
Bingwa 160
Catenaccio 155
Nalufenya 155
The Eagles 140
HOW THEY FINISHED - ROUND TWO
Betway Agosto 105 points
Tokyo 20/20 90
Expendables 85
Big Size 80
Aziz Damani Virgins 75
Bingwa 70
Balongo 65
Catenaccio 65
The Eagles 55
Nalufenya 45