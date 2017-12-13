Thursday December 14 2017

Bwalya team presents five-man coach short-list to Minister

Respected brain. Kalusha Bwalya 

By DENIS BBOSA

KAMPALA.

Next week, the Fufa executive committee will meet to zero in on the final choice for a new permanent Uganda Cranes coach.
The search committee, headed by Zambian football legend Kalusha Bwalya has made giant strides in the last two days, sieving the final candidates before meeting with the Sports Minister Charles Bakkabulindi to agree on the payment plan on Tuesday.
“We told the minister what we can offer for the new coach and he promised to take the matter on to establish how much the government can contribute,” Fufa president Moses Magogo told Daily Monitor yesterday at Njeru.
Magogo revealed that there are local coaches amongst the final five but they all require a bumper salary tagged on a foreign coach.
“After Kalusha doing his selection job, the job is left to me to table the names to the executive committee for deliberation,” Magogo added.
He refuted rumours that Fufa had already selected Belgian Luc Eymael for the coveted post currently held by Moses Basena on an interim basis.
Bwalya worked in conjunction with Edgar Watson (Fufa CEO), Livingstone Kyambadde (head of coaches), Asuman Lubowa (technical chairman) and Patrick Ogwel (National Council of Sports) at Protea Hotel, Kampala to come out with the short-list out of the over 90 applicants.
Insiders privy to the meeting with the minister intimated the top ranked coach on the list asked for $50000 a month, a five-fold of Serbian Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic who quit mid this year to join Orlando Pirates, used to earn.
Federation officials want government to foot over 90 percent of the remuneration as they cater for other expenditures.
The development implies Cranes could have a new coach in place by the time they venture into the Chan tourney in Morocco next month where they face Malawi, Zambia and Ivory Coast.

