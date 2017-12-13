Bwalya in town over new coach

By Denis Bbosa

Kampala. If there is an outsider who can recite Ugandan football off his or her fingertips, it’s Kalusha Bwalya.

The Zambian legend jetted into the country yesterday with zest to help Fufa in the search for a permanent Uganda football national team coach. He was announced as the chairman of the selection committee about three months ago.

“I’m happy to see your federation making efforts in getting a competent coach,” Bwalya said on arrival at Fufa House yesterday.

“I am honoured to be here because Uganda is my second home.I was first here in 1984 as a kid and the following year I went to Belgium for professional football.”

Bwalya is appreciative that Fufa want to tap into his vast African experience in choosing the next Cranes coach.

“I know you’re in the same Chan group with Zambia but you got there through hard work. You have done well at Afcon which means you need a great coach to keep that standard”, he added.

Fufa president Moses Magogo had earlier revealed that Bwalya was here not to choose the next coach but to guide on the process.

“One of the hardest job for a Fufa president is to choose the next Cranes coach. In this task, you can’t go beyond the search committee (Bwalya, Edgar Watson, Livingstone Kyambadde, Asuman Lubowa and Patrick Ogwel) that we have,” Magogo stressed.

Bwalya, a former African footballer of the year in 1988, Zambian FA president and chairman, Caf technical committe, is doing the work on a voluntary basis, according to Magogo.

One would be safe to say his is a family generosity.

His wife, Emmy Kasarate has been helping Fufa with developmental consultancy over the years.

“Bwalya is going help us select the best candidate among the over 90 applicants and we are confident he will do the job. There not many Kalushas out there. He will meet the committee and the government officials before flying out,” Magogo added.

Cranes new coach is expected to be announced soon.