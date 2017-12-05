FA Cup hots up with Liverpool-Everton derby draw

LIVERPOOL. Liverpool will host city rivals Everton for the second time inside a month when they face-off in the third round of the FA Cup in early January after the draw was made on Monday.

Liverpool -- who beat Everton in the 2012 semi-final, their last FA Cup meeting -- also host their struggling neighbours in the Premier League next Sunday.

Everton have had a torrid time in the Premier League so far this season and failed to progress to the knockout stages in the Europa League, although they have the survival specialist Sam Allardyce now installed as manager.

Adding extra spice is a tense relationship between Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Allardyce, with the latter making disparaging remarks about the German in the past.

Klopp, though, offered an olive branch last week, wishing Allardyce -- who has brought in former Liverpool midfielder and coach Sammy Lee onto his staff -- well in his new job. Liverpool have beaten Everton on both the occasions they have met in the final in 1986 and 1989.

Their overall head to head FA Cup record has seen them clash on 23 occasions, with Liverpool winning 10, Everton seven, and six draws.

