Tuesday December 5 2017

FA Cup hots up with Liverpool-Everton derby draw

Salah’s Livepool to face Everton. AFP PHOTO

Salah’s Livepool to face Everton. AFP PHOTO 

In Summary

Klopp, though, offered an olive branch last week, wishing Allardyce -- who has brought in former Liverpool midfielder and coach Sammy Lee onto his staff -- well in his new job. Liverpool have beaten Everton on both the occasions they have met in the final in 1986 and 1989.

Advertisement
By AFP

LIVERPOOL. Liverpool will host city rivals Everton for the second time inside a month when they face-off in the third round of the FA Cup in early January after the draw was made on Monday.
Liverpool -- who beat Everton in the 2012 semi-final, their last FA Cup meeting -- also host their struggling neighbours in the Premier League next Sunday.
Everton have had a torrid time in the Premier League so far this season and failed to progress to the knockout stages in the Europa League, although they have the survival specialist Sam Allardyce now installed as manager.
Adding extra spice is a tense relationship between Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Allardyce, with the latter making disparaging remarks about the German in the past.
Klopp, though, offered an olive branch last week, wishing Allardyce -- who has brought in former Liverpool midfielder and coach Sammy Lee onto his staff -- well in his new job. Liverpool have beaten Everton on both the occasions they have met in the final in 1986 and 1989.
Their overall head to head FA Cup record has seen them clash on 23 occasions, with Liverpool winning 10, Everton seven, and six draws.

SELECTED FA CUP FIXTURES

Liverpool v Everton
Brighton v Crystal Palace
Bolton v Huddersfield
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
Man United v Derby
Tottenham v Wimbledon
Man City v Burnley
Shrewsbury v West Ham
Wolves v Swansea
Newcastle v Luton
Fulham v Southampton
Norwich v Chelsea
Millwall v Barnsley
Brentford v Notts County
QPR v MK Dons

advertisement

In the Headlines

Artiste remanded for annoying Museveni

It is alleged that Muwanguzi aided Mugema in producing a song which annoyed the President

4,000 students stranded as Gulu university suspends exams

The University Vice Chancellor Prof Jack Nyeko Pen-Mogi in a circular issued to students on

  • National
    DP hails fallen lawyer Balikuddembe  
  • National
    MPs opposed to presidential age limit removal shun Museveni meeting  
  • Trump endorses accused child molester Moore Senate
    World
    Trump endorses accused child molester Moore for Senate  
  • National
    VIDEO: Red pepper bosses sent back to prison  