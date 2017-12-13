Federation holds course for football journalists in Njeru

Football, if well governed, reported and exploited can generate the biggest source of revenue to its stakeholders, sports journalists have learned. At the ongoing Fufa media course held at Njeru Technical Centre, 45 football journalists were taught how to report responsibly about the beautiful game because they are the bridge between the fans, sponsors, government and the federation. “We don’t chase away criticism, but we want the media members to first have their facts before criticizing us,” Fufa president Moses Magogo said at the opening ceremony yesterday. The training will last three days. Magogo, also a certified Caf and Fifa instructor took the journalists through the federation development programmes. He summed the core football values that should be embraced by all stakeholders into one word – FOOTBALL - (Fairplay, Oneness, Openness, Teamwork, Belonging, Accountability, Loyalty and Leadership.

Africa Cup of Nations lessons

“The Afcon expedition in January taught us as the administrators, media, technical staff and players a lot of new match organising aspects. The earlier we start learning the modern trends, the better for our game and its growth,” Magogo added.

Fufa legal officer, Ojok Odur elaborated on Fufa statutes and regulations elucidating on the Scoreline Investments that replaced the defunct Fufa Ltd - a move scorned by many on inception.

“Scoreline helps the federation to suit in the law. It is business arm of the federation and is a corporate body limited by guarantee with trustees. Its directors are members of the Exco, report periodically to the general assembly.”

He clarified further that Scoreline transacts business with external parties on behalf of Fufa.

The correlation between internal actors like Fufa, players and coaches and external stakeholders like sponsors, media, government and fans was also emphasized to the journalists.

Some of the other key areas to be tackled include club management, event management, fans development, rights and management, administration and finance among others.

“Journalists must be cautious while reporting football and avoid speculating while writing their stories,” USPA president Sabiiti Muwanga, a participant, told Daily Monitor.