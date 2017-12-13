There is a sense of urgency for Big League promotion contenders when the first round gets into final action today.

An extra incentive to take before the season takes a break is that positive results could ease the pressure.

Tough encounters are expected in the Elgon Group where leaders Paidha Black Angels (21 points) are expected to continue their outstanding start to the season when they play JMC Hippos yet the four challengers; Amuka, Kyetume, Kamuli Park and Ndejje play each other.

Kyetume, who are unbeaten at their Nakisunga home, face a tough test against Amuka, who sit second. But Kyetume coach Augustine Nsumba remains optimistic.

“We have not yet lost our primary focus which is to earn direct promotion,” Nsumba said. Kamuli Park (4th) face off againstNdejje (5th) in another battle to keep playoff hopes alive. Headlining the Rwenzori group action is the clash at Kyambogo University, where hosts Water will put promotional chasers Nyamityobora on the line, against leaders Kira and second-placed Kitara. Water grabbed a resounding 4-2 win over Sun City last Saturday and should pose a challenge. But Nyamityobora coach Alex Isabirye is confident.

“Playing away is a big match day but we have been consistent and this is what we aim at,” Isabirye said.

Kira are on the road against Ntinda and will want to post a positive result, to show the other sides that they mean business. But Kitara, who lost last Saturday 3-1 against Plascon, will hope to regain the winning touch against relegation battlers Synergy.