Thursday December 14 2017

Fufa Big League first round set to climax today with several games

Advertisement
By George Katongole

KAMPALA.

There is a sense of urgency for Big League promotion contenders when the first round gets into final action today.
An extra incentive to take before the season takes a break is that positive results could ease the pressure.
Tough encounters are expected in the Elgon Group where leaders Paidha Black Angels (21 points) are expected to continue their outstanding start to the season when they play JMC Hippos yet the four challengers; Amuka, Kyetume, Kamuli Park and Ndejje play each other.
Kyetume, who are unbeaten at their Nakisunga home, face a tough test against Amuka, who sit second. But Kyetume coach Augustine Nsumba remains optimistic.
“We have not yet lost our primary focus which is to earn direct promotion,” Nsumba said. Kamuli Park (4th) face off againstNdejje (5th) in another battle to keep playoff hopes alive. Headlining the Rwenzori group action is the clash at Kyambogo University, where hosts Water will put promotional chasers Nyamityobora on the line, against leaders Kira and second-placed Kitara. Water grabbed a resounding 4-2 win over Sun City last Saturday and should pose a challenge. But Nyamityobora coach Alex Isabirye is confident.
“Playing away is a big match day but we have been consistent and this is what we aim at,” Isabirye said.
Kira are on the road against Ntinda and will want to post a positive result, to show the other sides that they mean business. But Kitara, who lost last Saturday 3-1 against Plascon, will hope to regain the winning touch against relegation battlers Synergy.

The matches
Water vs. Nyamityobora
Bukedea vs. Agape
Ntinda vs. Kira Utd
Kitara vs. Synergy
G. Masaka vs. KirekaUtd
Lira Utd vs. Busia Fisheries
Simba vs. Kabale Sharp
Kyetume vs. Amuka Bright Stars
Ndejje vs. Kamuli Park
Paidha BA vs. JMC Hippos

advertisement

In the Headlines

3  hours ago

Massive power blackout as Umeme investigates cause

According to Umeme, power is being restored in a phased manner and that parts of Kampala are back

4  hours ago

Convict beats up Chief Magistrate in court

Ms Agwero was saved from the raging Kyaligonza by prison warders

  • Ms Salaamu Musumba
    National
    Police summon FDC’s Salaamu Musumba  
  • The wreckage of the bus t
    National
    12 hospitalised after bus accident on Karuma- Pakwach Road  
  • National
    Interpol investigate disappearance of 500kgs of gold  
  • Some of the suspected cri
    National
    76 suspected criminals arrested in Kisoro Town  