Ghana trickier without Ayews - Sserunkuma

By ABDUL-NASSER SSEMUGABI

KAMPALA. All media personnel accredited to cover Uganda’s must-win world Cup qualifier against Ghana at Namboole Stadium this Saturday, must dress in nonpartisan colours, avoiding attires that suggest support of any of the competing sides, Fufa has ordered.

Ugandan sports journalists have a penchant of sporting jerseys matching the Uganda Cranes colours, as a sign of national pride.

Some don jerseys in support of a star in a visiting team. But in a communication accompanying application for accreditation, Fufa communications manager Ahmed Hussein Marsha discouraged the habit and painted it plain: “Media who are approved for media accreditation should not wear attires/kits/jerseys supporting any of the competing countries.”

When contacted for details on the matter, Marsha reiterated via sms exchange: “Media are supposed to be neutral. Much as we have passion and want to show patriotism, our jobs don’t allow us. However, it is top requirement with football media accreditation when it comes to matches with ownership in the hands of Fifa, Caf and Fufa.”

Marsha added: “These are new things to some media but with time, we shall get to the levels we want. It is all about change of mindset from the media.”

August 30, 2017, chaos erupted in a section of Namboole Stadium when Ugandan journalists, some in Cranes jerseys, wildly celebrated Emma Okwi’s 52-minute goal against Egypt, in front of frustrated Egyptian fans. The guests reacted by hurling insults and pushing away scribes, some broadcasting the match live on radio via phones.

Hadn’t police intervened in time, whisking away the most provocative elements on either side, the altercation could potentially get worse, between Ugandan journalists, feeling the partisan duty making loud statements of patriotism and the Egyptians, who are not strange to crowd violence. “Wano waffe; tulina okuwagira ensi yaffe, tebujja kutumanyiirira wano,” we heard some say, implying “This is our land, we have to support our country; foreigners won’t stop us.”

Could that be the basis for Fufa’s move? “No, at all,” Marsha answered.

The Fufa official said he is glad some journalists who have covered international events, especially football, are also helping to spread the “Neutrality First” gospel.