Ghana trickier without Ayews - Sserunkuma

By ANDREW MWANGUHYA

KAMPALA. Uganda Cranes striker Geoffrey Sserunkuma knows more than sufficient in front of goal, and when he speaks, you pause and listen.

No wonder the Buildcon forward is already counting five goals in eight Zambian league matches since moving from KCCA, where he top-scored in the country’s top flight competition with 21 last season.

Now Sserunkuma wants to transfer that form to the Cranes when Uganda host Ghana Black Stars on Saturday at Namboole in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers.

“It’s the game we are all looking forward to,” Sserunkuma, 34, told Daily Monitor yesterday, “So it is very important.”

“We know that by hosting Congo, Egypt has many advantages at home. So we also have to do our best here and win.”

Uganda face a Ghana team without favourite sons Andre and Jordan Ayew, who coach Kwesi Appiah omitted from his squad in unclear circumstances.

“I also had the Ghanaian team has made some big changes because everyone is fighting for places,” explained Sserunkuma.

“So that makes it a very tricky game for us because previously, we knew where who played and how they played.

“You could tell that this is Asamoah Gyan, that is Andre Ayew, that is Jordan Ayew…” Gyan and Thomas Agyepong were also early this week omitted from the squad coming to Kampala with injuries.

“But now they have brought new, young players who seem hungrier as you saw in their game in Congo (Ghana won 5-1). That calls for doubling our efforts to win on Saturday.”

Cranes coach Moses Basena shares Sserunkuma’s sentiments. “Ghana is a country of millions of people,” said Basena, “So if they miss a player or two, I don’t think it can affect them. But if a good player is not playing for a good team, it could be a bonus for you.

“However, in these teams’ set-ups, there are always people on the look out to be given a chance, and those players are always very dangerous.

“But ours is what we do in our game because we are thinking that the only way for us to qualify is to win our two games and then hope Egypt drop points.”

Sserunkuma’s last goal came in the 1-0 away victory against Cape Verde in the 2019 Afcon qualifying opener, and came off the bench in the two games against Egypt.

He will again have to tussle it out with former KCCA teammate Derrick Nsibambi, and Emmanuel Okwi for a starting role. He is looking to getting a chance to impress.

“Of course as a striker, my job is to score goals, but if I don’t score, then I have to assist my teammates score.”

Sserunkuma’s most immediate chance to impress coach Basena is today at Lugogo when Uganda face Madagascar in a friendly. Egypt, who host Congo on Sunday, lead Group E on nine points, two more than second-placed Uganda.

Ghana Squad:

Goalkeepers: R.Ofori (Martizburg,South Africa), L. Ati (Sochaux, France), J. Addo (Aduana Stars)

Defenders : H.Afful (Columbus,USA), D. Opare (Augsburg, Germany) A. Lumor (Portimonese, Portugal), A. Mohammed (Harrisburg City, USA), K. Nuhu (Young Boys, Switzerland), D. Amartey (Leicester,England), J. Mensah (Columbus Crew,USA), N. Opoku (Club Africain, Tunisia), V. Atinga (Hearts of Oak)

Midfielders: T. Partey (Atletico Madrid, Spain), J. Attamah (Basaksehir, Turkey), C. Atsu (Newcastle United, England), K. Sarfo (Malmo, Sweden) A. Duncan (Sassuolo FC, Italy), E. Ofori (Stuttgart, Germany), F. Acheampong (Tianjin TEDA, China), I. Twum (Inter Allies), P.Twumasi (Astana FC, Kazakhtan)

Forwards: R. l Dwamena (FC Zurich, Switzerland), J. Antwi (Misr Lel-Makkasa, Egypt), R. Boakye Yiadom (Crvena Zvezda, Serbia).