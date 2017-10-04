Government gives Fufa Shs1b for 2018 World Cup qualifiers

Kampala - Uganda’s 2018 World Cup preparations were given a shot in the arm yesterday after government released Shs1b to Fufa. Daily Monitor understands that Fufa president Moses Magogo and Minister of state for sport Charles Bakkabulindi met Minister of Education and Sports Janet Museveni at State House Nakasero on Tuesday afternoon whete they reached a compromise. The Shs1b is to cater for expenses of the last World Cup qualifier away in Egypt and Saturday’s must-win game at home to Ghana’s Black Stars. The development will come as a relief to the federation after their pleas for funding in the qualifiers had appeared to fall on deaf ears. “It is true that government will fund us for those two qualifiers,” Fufa spokesman Ahmed Hussein confirmed when we contacted him.

“The latest support reaffirms government’s commitment to our campaign as a country and this support will give the team morale for Saturday,” he added.

Last week Magogo posted a communique on his facebook account in which he expessed frustration at sourcing for funding for Cranes in a letter widely perceived to be a swipe at government.

But he posted another a few days letter to clarify that the team was always going to give the best they can to represent the country, funding challenges notwithstanding.

Uganda sit second in Group E of the 2018 World Cup qualifiers, two points behind leaders and favourites for qualification Egypt.

Cranes must beat Ghana to keep alive hopes of reaching a first ever Fifa world Cup.

Anything but victory on Saturday will all but end Uganda’s chances of making it to Russia 2018.