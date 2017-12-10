By ELVIS SENONO

KAMPALA.

It is approaching 10 months since the old Nakivubo War Memorial Stadium structure was razed down to pave way for a bigger multipurpose stadium.

The period has been dominated by rumours and fears that the stadium which provokes nostalgia would not be rebuilt.

But like a man on a mission, Hamis Kiggundu has often let his work do most of the talking.

On Friday however he broke his silence with the youthful businessman firing back at critics who continue to cast doubt on his ambitious project.

There are still ongoing works at Nakivubo stadium. Photo by Eddie Chicco

"Many people have said we are blindfolding the public. The stadium is not mine as an individual and I will hand it over to government after redevelopment. I am after my business interests," Kiggundu explained.

He also revealed the total cost of the project when completed valuing it at Shs174b.

"That is a lot of money which I don't have as an individual but just borrowed. But this is a project that is employing so many people and shouldn't be fought," he added.

Business is already bustling at the place with lock up shops around the stadium having been completed as work shifts to the stadium.