Hippos knocked out

History will remember Lesotho and South Africa as the two finalists of the 2017 Cosafa Under-20 Championship in Zambia.

For those present at the Nkana Stadium in Kitwe yesterday and particularly persons with an affiliation to Lesotho, many will also remember the Uganda Under-20 side Hippos.

The Mathias Lule coached side dominated proceedings but were ultimately guilty of failing to turn their possession into clear cut chances before falling in post-match spotkicks after a goalless draw.

Frank Tumwesigye put a good header high and wide, while returning captain Mohammad Shaban was denied from close-range.

Hippos ultimately failed to punish the shaky goalkeeping of Monaheng Ramalefane, the Lesotho custodian.

There were further long range strikes from the impressive Allan Okello while Shafik Kagimu also had a go as the Ugandans resorted mostly to long range strikes in the second half.

At the other end, Raboama Koloti shot wildly at the near post after collecting a long pass from Bonang Mohapi.

The match then went to penalties after both sides scored their first five to take the shoot-out to sudden death before Mujahid Ogama missed for the Hippos, a guest team at the tournament to bow out.

Lesotho will consequently contest Saturday’s final against South Africa who were 1-0 victors over Egypt, a team they also defeated in the group stages.