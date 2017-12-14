Friday December 15 2017

Hippos knocked out

50-50. Batlang Mokhele of Lesotho is challenged by Uganda’s Shafiq Kagimu (right)yesterday. PHOTO BY EDDIE CHICCO 

By Elvis Senono

KAMPALA.

History will remember Lesotho and South Africa as the two finalists of the 2017 Cosafa Under-20 Championship in Zambia.
For those present at the Nkana Stadium in Kitwe yesterday and particularly persons with an affiliation to Lesotho, many will also remember the Uganda Under-20 side Hippos.
The Mathias Lule coached side dominated proceedings but were ultimately guilty of failing to turn their possession into clear cut chances before falling in post-match spotkicks after a goalless draw.
Frank Tumwesigye put a good header high and wide, while returning captain Mohammad Shaban was denied from close-range.
Hippos ultimately failed to punish the shaky goalkeeping of Monaheng Ramalefane, the Lesotho custodian.
There were further long range strikes from the impressive Allan Okello while Shafik Kagimu also had a go as the Ugandans resorted mostly to long range strikes in the second half.
At the other end, Raboama Koloti shot wildly at the near post after collecting a long pass from Bonang Mohapi.
The match then went to penalties after both sides scored their first five to take the shoot-out to sudden death before Mujahid Ogama missed for the Hippos, a guest team at the tournament to bow out.
Lesotho will consequently contest Saturday’s final against South Africa who were 1-0 victors over Egypt, a team they also defeated in the group stages.

COSAFA

U-20 championship
Semi-final result
Uganda 0-0 Lesotho
(Lesotho won 6-5 on penalties)

