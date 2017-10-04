Madagascar give Cranes wake-up call

KAMPALA. Cranes coach Moses Basena aptly described yesterday’s result against Madagascar as a wake up call after seeing his team surrender a lead to fall to 2-1 in a warm up game played at Startimes Stadium.

The Cranes are preparing for Saturday’s 2018 World Cup Qualifier against Ghana but were largely second best against against a Malagasy outfit that was more comfortable in possession.

It was perhaps from that overconfidence that Cranes profited with Edirisa Lubega who started upfront pouncing on a mishit pass before cutting the ball back for the onrushing Muzamir Mutyaba.

The playmaker took a touch under pressure from a defender before squeezing the ball past goalkeeper Ibrahim Dabo’s right hand post.

Basena had started with a fairly experienced side with Savio Kabugo partnering Isaac Isinde in central defense while Hassan Wasswa paired with Tony Mawejje in central midfield.

They however created few clear cut opportunities with Lubega’s missed header from a Dennis Guma cross the other notable chance.

Basena then made wholesome changes in the second half that was dominated by mostly local based players.

He will be concerned that one of the more experienced ones in Nicholas Wadada was beaten by the pace and trickery of Anoriananicinos Rio Carlous on the right of defense.

“The general performance was good only that those lapses when you don’t concentrate defensively teams at this level punish you. When we didn’t defend very well on the right flank,” Basena said afterwards.

The forward dusted himself up for the penalty awarded by referee Mashood Ssali hitting the post before converting the rebound.

“Its a wake up call to everyone but this was a training game and the match will be different,” Basena added.

The opposition continued to dominate proceedings although the Cranes were able to fashion chances with Derrick Nsibambi shooting narrowly wide from inside the box.

Emmanuel Okwi then had a couple of half chances saved before delightful Geoffrey Sserunkuma back heel set up Faruku Miya only for the forward to side foot over the bar.

They were then punished for the profligacy at the stroke of full time with Anoriananicinos stroking the ball past Benjamin Ochan following a fine move involving Andriatsina Ina Faneva.