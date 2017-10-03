Ministry unhappy with Fufa over State House approach

By ISMAIL DHAKABA KIGONGO

KAMPALA. The Ministry of Education and Sports is unhappy about Fufa’s incessant approach of State House whenever the federation is in need of funding for the national team.

In a September 13 letter addressed to the Fufa president Moses Magogo, the ministry permanent secretary Alex Kakooza demands that the body seeks funding through National Council of Sports (NCS).

“I would like to remind you that the constant addressing of financial requests to H.E the President without going through the line ministry responsible for sports is discourteous to the Fountain of Honour and tantamount to abuse of the benevolence and welcome of His Excellency to the public.

“By doing so, you are also undermining the government ministry responsible for sports,” Kakooza’s letter reads in part.

Last week, at a media briefing, Magogo said Fufa need US$500,000 (Shs1.743bn) for Uganda Cranes’ remaining two 2018 World Cup qualifying games against Ghana and Congo Brazzaville.

This request was forwarded to President Yoweri Museveni on August 22 in a letter sent through the Principal Private Secretary (PPS).

Uganda Cranes have previously received funding from State House, most notably during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, something Magogo has always referred to as a game-changer.

Rogers Byamukama, a Fufa executive committee member, revealed that Uganda Cranes las t received government support in Gabon during this year’s Afcon.

“We haven’t received any funding since Gabon. In that time we have played South Sudan and Rwanda home and away, Cape Verde and Egypt home and away plus friendlies in Ethiopia and Senegal,” Byamukama said.

In the 2017/18 budget, the sports subsector was allocated Shs12.21bn with construction of the National High Altitude Training Centre (NHATC) in Teryet, Bukwo district top of the priority list.

The ministry also plans to finalize the designs for Akii Bua stadium in Lira and kick-start civil works and provide support to national teams; support 32 sports centres of excellence; and enhance teaching of physical education in schools.

Also, support the Secondary Schools National Ball Games II and International Athletics Associations Federation championships; Primary Schools National Ball Games and Uganda Cranes were mentioned prominently.

NCS told the 54 national associations, in the presence of the minister, that they receive only Shs3.4bn, paid over four quarters, from government. They supplement that budget with Shs1bn which they receive from hiring out their facilities.

In all, NCS’ quarterly funding would be insufficient to meet Fufa’s present demand.

Kakooza does admit in his letter than sports funding is inadequate but demands that requests should be done in “a structured and systematic manner within the allocated sports budget.”