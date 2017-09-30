NCS move to harmonise relationship with national associations

KAMPALA. National Council of Sports (NCS) chairman Bosco Onyik, lamented the inadequacy of funds as the biggest constraint to programmes geared towards the development of sport in the country.

Onyik was speaking during a workshop, held by the body at MTN Arena, Lugogo on Friday – aimed towards bringing the 39 national sports associations (NAs), registered with NCS under the 2014 Sports Rules and Regulation, up to speed with future plans.

These also include a secret plan to re-develop the NCS Sports Complex that is rumoured to leave cricket and hockey looking for new homes.

“I wish to observe that government supports NCS’s annual budget to the tune of Shs3.4bn paid in four quarters while our internal revenue is approximately Shs1bn raised through hire of our facilities,” Onyik revealed before citing that their ideal budget stands at Shs85bn.

“We are currently operating at about five per cent of our budget so the most critical challenge before us is to be more proactive and innovative to mobilise financial resources to support our various activities,” he told the NA leaders.

The sports administrators were also taken through different policy guidelines that will help them manage and organise their sports while NCS also shared its framework that will help them monitor and evaluate the different federations.

State Minister for Sports Charles Bakkabulindi, urged that the workshop be held at least once every two months to help iron out the bad blood between NCS and federations. “Sport has lost its dignity because of people who use wrong forums like the press and courts of law to raise their grievances.

“While the judges might have capacity to sort these cases, they could drag in court and you will be the losers. The right forum is always that assembly that elected you as administrators,” Bakkabulindi, who also commended the new found harmony between NCS and Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC), said.