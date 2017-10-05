By ANDREW MWANGUHYA

KAMPALA. Ground caretakers were on Thursday morning-through-afternoon working overtime to have Namboole Stadium turf back in shape.

This comes on the back of Independence prayers held by Pastor Aloysius Bugingo's House of Prayer Ministries on Wednesday night.

Tens of thousands thronged the stadium, with most filling the playing turf just days after Namboole managing director Jamil Ssewanyana had assured Daily Monitor that revellers would not be allowed on the surface.

"We shall not allow them to use the playing turf," said Ssewanyana then.

Indeed, the stadium management early on Wednesday sealed off the turf with advertising boards, but it was an exercise in futility as the huge numbers could not be kept off it.

Grounds staff were on Thursday seen raking turf in an attempt to restore it to shape.



Other labourers were seen bringing down the stage, which had been erected behind one of the goal posts, and packing plastic chairs.

Namboole speaks out

When asked why happenings at Namboole contradicted his earlier position, Ssewanyana could not give a clear answer.

"I made a genuine promise. However, I also had a contractual obligation to another party that had booked and adjusted its programme to accommodate the Cranes match," he said.

Organisers of the night prayers had earlier paid for October 6, a day before the match against Ghana, but had to move their event closer by two days after requests from Namboole.

According to Ssewanyana, Namboole accepted the church's initial booking because Fufa's calendar had earlier indicated the game against Ghana would be on October 2.

"I knew I would convince the client to vary the contract in respect of the pitch," further explained Ssewanyanana.

"But I was bit able to this time around. So I have a commitment to restore the pitch and deliver a good pitch on match day. I will do my part to have a good pitch on Saturday."

Uganda face Ghana hoping to win their penultimate World Cup qualifier to stay their chances of debuting at the global showpiece.