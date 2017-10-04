Ochaya says Congo re-awakened Ghana

KAMPALA. Uganda Cranes wing-back Joseph Ochaya spent two years playing in the Ghanaian football league between 2012-2014.

Early days showed the promise that Asante Kotoko had paid KCCA for in bringing Ochaya to Ghana but as time went by, the player and the club soon fell out.

However, the now Lusaka Dynamos utility player had put in enough effort to qualify for opinion on Ghanaian football the time he was there, or at least on the Black Stars.

And as Uganda welcome Ghana for Saturday’s must-win 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifier at Namboole, Ochaya thinks the Black Stars dwindling qualification hopes were revived by their 5-1 away victory in Congo.

“They are coming to win,” the left-footed player told Daily Monitor from the team’s training at Namboole, “It is a decider for them and after beating Congo, they also have hope to qualify.”

Ghana stand third in Group E with five points, two and four behind Uganda and leaders Egypt, who host Congo on Sunday.

“If we do our best and God helps us to win here, I know Ghana, even if out, will not allow Egypt to beat them at home.

“It is a very important game for us all but if we win here, I have good feelings about winning in Congo as well.”

Ochaya added: “I spoke with Gyan and another player I play with in Zambia called Liad. “They joked telling me ‘you are our bogey side but we shall do our best to win in Kampala because if we win, we will beat Egypt at home and you never know.’”

The defender believes Ghana’s strength lies in the middle of the park, where Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey often dictates proceedings, with Christian Atsu probing on the right wing against either Godfrey Walusimbi or Ochaya himself.

“If you destroy their midfield, you beat them,” emphasised Ochaya, “I also don’t think their goalkeeping is that strong.”

Cranes coach Moses Basena himself has issues of his own to deal with.

First choice centre-back Murushid Juuko and dependable anchorman Khalid Aucho are out suspended.

Bernard Muwanga is the likely replacement to partner Isaac Isinde at the back, while Tony Mawejje’s return to the side could not have been more timely in Aucho’s absence.

Only the winner of the group will qualify for the World Cup due mid next year in Russia.