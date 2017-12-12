Tuesday December 12 2017 Pistorius injured in prison brawl over phone Pistorious was once a world-acclaimed star until he shot dead his girlfriend. PHOTO BY AFP In Summary On Valentine’s Day in 2013, Pistorius fatally shot his girlfriend, model Reeva Steenkamp, in his Pretoria home. He claimed he had mistaken Steenkamp for an intruder hiding in the bathroom, but he was arrested and charged with murder. Advertisement By Agencies Johannesburg. Former Paralympic champion and convicted murderer Oscar Pistorius has been injured in a prison brawl over the use of a public phone, a South African official said on Tuesday.The double amputee -- who is serving a 13-year jail term for the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp -- was left with a bruise after “an altercation with another inmate over the use of a public phone” on December 6, according to the department of Correctional Services. “Oscar Pistorius sustained a bruise following an alleged incident with another inmate over the use of a public phone in the special care unit where both offenders are detained at Attridgeville Correctional Centre,” spokesman Singabakho Nxumalo said.New prisonPistorius was in November 2016 moved to the prison north of the capital Pretoria, which caters for inmates with physical disabilities.Last month, the Supreme Court of Appeal more than doubled his original sentence of six years after the state argued that it was unduly lenient.Nxumalo said an official investigation has been launched into the incident. Local media reported that fellow prisoners were angered by the Pistorius’s lengthy telephone conversation, leading to a fight.Pistorius, 31, was originally convicted of culpable homicide over the 2013 killing -- the equivalent of manslaughter -- but the appeal court upgraded his conviction to murder.Fall from graceOscar Leonard Carl Pistorius is a former South African sprint runner. Both of Pistorius’s legs were amputated below the knee when he was 11 months old. He was the tenth athlete to compete at both the Paralympic Games and Olympic Games, competing in sprint events for below-knee amputees in Paralympic events, and in non-disabled sprint events.On Valentine’s Day in 2013, Pistorius fatally shot his girlfriend, model Reeva Steenkamp, in his Pretoria home. He claimed he had mistaken Steenkamp for an intruder hiding in the bathroom, but he was arrested and charged with murder. advertisement In the Headlines Raise both science and arts teachers’ salaries This was to fulfil the country’s deep dedication to the arts and celebrating the role of the arts Want to see new connected Africa? Go to Wandegeya According to a recent authoritative report, while France is the top destination for African Commentary Are we witnessing killing of the 1995 Constitution? Commentary Challenge facing Uganda is the slow pace of executing business decisions World South Sudan clashes leave more than 170 dead, says MP 7 minutes ago National Infighting will kill NRM - Otafiire 1 minute ago