President’s XI to face USPA at Drum launch

There has been too much talk on a social interactive platform between members of Uganda Sports Press Association (Uspa) and Fufa.

On December 20, the war of words between sports journalists and members of the local soccer governing body will cease.

That afternoon at the Njeru Technical Centre in Jinja, it will be the feet of either side to do the talking when Uspa take on a Moses Magogo-led President’s XI.

The match will precede the official launch of the ‘Drum’, a tournament that will be played among 16 teams representing all the regions of Uganda.

In Uspa’s ranks are president Sabiiti Muwanga, once a lethal attacker at Kings College Budo and SCOUL FC. Despite the age, he retains an awareness inside the box and owns bags of experience.

And then there is Mark Namanya, the former president of the association, who is longing for the match to end his barren spell for the journalists.

Attackers like Andrew Mwanguhya, David Isabirye and Joel Muyita will ask questions of the President’s XI that will be led by CEO Edgar Watson and president Moses Magogo.

Fufa spokesperson Ahmed Hussein and finance director Decolas Kizza will line up in their rearguard that can expect a busy afternoon in Jinja.

The Drum kicks off in 2018 and will be an annual competition whose aim is to expand the talent pool that abounds in the country.