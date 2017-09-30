Race for Sand Cranes slots spices up University event

KAMPALA. The seventh edition of University Beach Soccer Championship is on today at Lido Beach in Entebbe. Various players from over 10 universities will be eyeing spots on the national team - Uganda Sand Cranes that will be summoned soon for the continental challenge.

Nkumba University are defending champions of the annual championships that attract universities and tertiary institutions from across Uganda that is also the second Elite Beach Soccer Competition after the National Beach Soccer League.

“This year’s edition is very important as it will give players an opportunity to present themselves for selection for the forthcoming national beach soccer team for regional and continental engagements.

“The eligibility is strictly for only university students with valid university identity cards,” Uganda Beach Soccer Association chairman Deo Mutabazi told Sunday Monitor.

Prominent universities like Nkumba, St. Lawrence, Buganda Royal, Kabale, Bishop Stuart, Busoga, KIU, Mubs, Cavendish, YMCA, Stafford, IUEA, Kyambogo and Uganda Martyrs have so far confirmed participation.

Nkumba defeated two-time champions Mubs 6-5 in a closely contested final last year to retain the title they first won in 2015.

They had eliminated Muteesa Royal 9-5 in the quarters and overcame St. Lawrence in the semifinals – they promise to win the one day event for the third consecutive time today. The National Beach Soccer League will resume on October 15 after a month’s lull.