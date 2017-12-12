Ronaldo vs Neymar as Real Madrid draw PSG

By Agencies

London- Cristiano Ronaldo’s Real Madrid will resume their bid for a first European Cup treble in 42 years against Neymar’s Paris Saint-Germain after the big-spending duo were on Monday drawn together in a mouth-watering Champions League last 16 clash.

No club has won the European title three years running since Bayern Munich in the mid-1970s, underlining how big an achievement it would be if Madrid -- 12 times winners overall -- won the trophy again in the final in Kiev in May.

Challenging them for the title will be a record five English clubs through to the last 16, with Chelsea facing the most challenging hurdle in the shape of La Liga giants Barcelona.

Barca’s Spanish rivals Real know exactly what it takes to be European champions, and in Ronaldo have the most prolific goal-scorer in the competition’s history.

Emilio Butragueno, a Real director and former striker, regretted that one of the favourites would be eliminated so soon in the competition.

“For the potential of the two teams, luck has worked out this way and one of the two teams will be out at the last 16 stage, which we think is a bit soon taking into account they are two of the contenders for the title,” Butragueno told BeIN Sports Spain.

PSG made waves in the transfer market in the close season when they signed Brazilian star Neymar for a world-record 222 million euros ($261.5 million), followed closely by great French hope Kylian Mbappe, who will cost 180m euros when his loan deal becomes permanent next summer.