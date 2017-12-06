Skipper promises improvement

Monday’s goalless draw with Burundi was a disappointing result for Cecafa defending champions Uganda, but hardly one to induce panic buttons.

Of course the 3-0 thrashing of South Sudan on Monday by Ethiopia put the Walya Antelopes in the driving seat in Group B after the first round of matches in Kakamega, Kenya.

The top two from Groups A and B respectively advance to the semifinals, a catastrophe if Uganda did not finish among those.

An Ethiopian victory over Burundi today would have the Walya Antelopes home and dry in the semis, meaning the second spot would be up for grabs for both Uganda and Burundi - with all due respect to South Sudan.

The above equation leaves Uganda in one position: Beat South Sudan tomorrow.

“After that game we played against Burundi and not picking the result that we all wanted as defending champions, we are training well and are doing our best to correct what did not go well,” agreed Cranes Cecafa skipper Bernard Muwanga.

“We have also got a chance to watch the game between Ethiopia and South Sudan; with South Sudan our next opponents and we have an idea on how to approach the game on Friday.

“This is the game (against South Sudan) we must win one way or another if we are to get out of the group.”

Uganda are the record champions of Africa’s oldest Cup competition having racked up 14 titles, with Kenya the closest challengers at six.