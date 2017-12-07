Spotlight on attackers as Uganda face South Sudan

Football is a team sport. But whenever a game is done and dusted, certain departments are inevitably picked out for praise while others unavoidably face questions marks.

As a matter of fact, both Uganda and Burundi goalkeepers, plus defenders were commendable as the two nations drew goalless in their Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup opener in Kakamega on Monday.

The respective attack-minded players, especially strikers were equally left in a spot of bother as both sets could not breach each other’s defensive lines.

Today Uganda march into their second match at the event having to beat South Sudan, who lost 3-0 to Ethiopia in their opener, if they are to remain fully in charge of defending their title

Cranes coach Moses Basena reluctantly agrees. “By failing to win our first match,” he said, “We invited pressure onto ourselves, and that means we must win our remaining fixtures to be able to qualify to the next round.

“And with due respect to our opponents, we need maximum points from both games. We are the defending champions and we cannot afford any more slip-ups.”

Uganda, the record 14-time champions, are defending the title they last won in Ethiopia two years ago.

“In the game against Burundi we fielded all our strikers and that shows how much we needed goals and the win but the Burundians were strong defensively.”

In that game KCCA striker Derrick Nsibambi started up top with Vipers Milton Karisa, who was later replaced by Paul Mucureezi, before being joined by Nelson Senkatuka, Hood Kaweesa in the second half but the Burundians could not yield in.

“But we have worked on attack formations and execution in training and hope my strikers will be more clinical in the next games.”