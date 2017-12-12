Tuesday December 12 2017 Spurs defender Alderweireld out until February Belgium international defender Toby Alderweireld, 28, sustained the injury against Real Madrid on November 1 and the Belgian is expected to miss another eight weeks of competitive action. In Summary Manchester United but could return in February for matches against Liverpool and Arsenal.Spurs then face Juventus in the first leg of the Champions League last 16 on February 13. Advertisement By AFP Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino confirmed on Tuesday that Belgium international defender Toby Alderweireld's hamstring problem will keep him out of action until February.Alderweireld, 28, sustained the injury against Real Madrid on November 1 and the Belgian is expected to miss another eight weeks of competitive action."We cannot change the reality. The reality is that he is injured and cannot play until February," Pochettino said ahead of sixth-placed Spurs' clash with Brighton on Wednesday. "You miss the players who are not fit but football is a collective sport about the team not individuals."Some players have more influence on the team. But we have squad enough and players who can play."Alderweireld's layoff means the defender is likely to sit out crunch Premier League games against Manchester City and Manchester United but could return in February for matches against Liverpool and Arsenal.Spurs then face Juventus in the first leg of the Champions League last 16 on February 13. advertisement In the Headlines Raise both science and arts teachers’ salaries This was to fulfil the country’s deep dedication to the arts and celebrating the role of the arts Want to see new connected Africa? Go to Wandegeya According to a recent authoritative report, while France is the top destination for African Commentary Are we witnessing killing of the 1995 Constitution? Commentary Challenge facing Uganda is the slow pace of executing business decisions World South Sudan clashes leave more than 170 dead, says MP 7 minutes ago National Infighting will kill NRM - Otafiire 1 minute ago